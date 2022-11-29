Tenterfield Star
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Limousin-South Devon cross Northern Schools Steer Competition

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 8:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield High School's heavyweight and grand champion led steer, paraded by Amanda Bridge with the judge, Alec Clydsdale, Tamworth. Photo: Charmaine Kesby

The grand champion led exhibit at the Northern Schools Steer Competition 2022 was a Limousin-South Devon cross entered by Tenterfield High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.