The grand champion led exhibit at the Northern Schools Steer Competition 2022 was a Limousin-South Devon cross entered by Tenterfield High School.
Judge Alec Clydsdale said the 13-month-old steer was estimated to weigh more than 600 kilograms and scored many points for its finish.
"When I put my hands on it, it was a really soft feeling-carcase. Its eating quality would be excellent with the cover of fat over the ribs, rump and eye muscle. It had an extraordinary eye muscle area," Mr Clydesdale said
He said choosing the overall grand champion was a difficult decision to make as the winners from the lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight classes all had great points.
The lightweight champion, an Angus heifer, had a bit too much fat cover on her hind end, and Mr Clydsdale said the amount of fat would impact yield potential over the hooks.
With the middleweight champion, a Speckle Park steer that he estimated would weigh around the 500kg mark at 16 months. "It had great composure; it was wide across the back and square. With an almost ideal fat cover of eight to 12 millimetres, it was hard to go past it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.