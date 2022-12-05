Tenterfield Legacy received a much needed and greatly appreciated $1000 donation from Tenterfield Lions Club last month.
Legacy president John Munro said Tenterfield businesses and the community had always supported Legacy and the widows through good and bad economic times.
"Tenterfield Lions Club has 22 active members and conduct various fundraising functions through out the year," Mr Munro said.
"They work tirelessly for the betterment of Tenterfield and this donation comes at particularly opportune time."
He went on to say that Tenterfield Legacy has four active Legatees responsible for assisting meet the needs of 12 widows.
"These ladies come from a generation who expect and ask for nothing.
"It is our privilege to ensure we do what can as a means of saying thank you for the years of World War II sacrifice by their men and themselves.
"Legacy provide assistance with winter heating, health and home maintenance needs and at present we are planning the annual Christmas party.
"The Lions support us every year, this extremely generous donation makes our job so much easier," he said.
