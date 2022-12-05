Tenterfield Star
Legacy receives support from Tenterfield Lions Club

By Newsroom
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:37am, first published December 6 2022 - 10:49am
Tad Coussins, John Wilson, John Munro, Kim Rhodes, Bruce Jackson and Lisa Dalton at the Lions donation to Legacy last month.

Tenterfield Legacy received a much needed and greatly appreciated $1000 donation from Tenterfield Lions Club last month.

