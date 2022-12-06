Angel Flight will be the recipient of funds raised at an event held by the CWA in Tenterfield on Sunday.
The evening branch of the CWA held an open garden at 70 Molesworth Street, at a cottage garden that has more than 300 rose bushes. The property Cobbers has a homestead that was built in 1919.
As well as the Devonshire tea that was for sale for $5 and a barbecue lunch for $4, another fundraising activity at the event was a raffle to raise funds for Angel Flight.
The recent publicity surrounding the Tenterfield aerodrome, with the council considering selling the facility, raised the profile of Angel Flight in the community.
Angel Flight coordinates non-emergency flights to assist country people to access specialist medical treatment, relying entirely on donations.
The CWA also made donations to local charities with $800 going to Westpac Rescue Helicopter support group, and $400 to BackTrack, which opened a local hub for young people recently.
Both The Holy Family Africa and Friendly Faces Helping Hands Foundation received donations of $200.
