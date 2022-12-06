Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Tenterfield CWA evening branch hold open garden to support Angel Flight, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, The Holy Family Africa and Friendly Faces Helping Hands Foundation

By Newsroom
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angel Flight will be the recipient of funds raised at an event held by the CWA in Tenterfield on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.