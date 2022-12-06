Tenterfield Swimming Club is set to receive $150,000 under the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership.
The funding will go towards a heating upgrade at the memorial baths, allowing for year-round training and competition for children and adults.
It is part of a package worth $400,000 with the pool receiving the lions share of the funding among eight other projects.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the nine projects chosen are aimed at building resilience and hope across our electorate.
She congratulated all successful recipients on their detailed planning for projects which will improve lives and opportunities within local communities in the Northern Rivers and Northern Tableland.
"One after another, the challenges of drought, bushfires, flooding and Covid-19 have been thrown at us in recent years, and we have prevailed by pulling together and staying positive," Ms Saffin said.
"There were so many worthy projects in the running this year so I encourage those who missed out to apply for CBP program funding next year.
"I like to say that all good ideas eventually find their time."
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it was established by Labor in 2009.
Applications for the 2023 CBP program open in May 2023.
Other projects in the Lismore Electorate for the 2022 round are:
Northern Rivers Community Gateway Incorporated, refurbishment of the Community Gateway's flood-damaged hub in Lismore's Central Business District to 'build back better', making the building more resilient for future major floods -- $93,380.
Tyalgum Community Hall Association Incorporated, repainting interior of Tyalgum Community Hall, a focal point for residents of the Tweed Valley village still severely impacted by landslips -- $52,230.
Friends of Ettrick Hall Committee Incorporated, future proofing Ettrick Hall with mains power upgrade, solar panels and air-conditioning units -- $32,000.
Nimbin Community Centre Incorporated, essential repairs to the iconic Birth & Beyond community building in Cullen Street -- $21,000.
Murwillumbah Showground Land Manager, construct hardfill pad areas for campers and farmers markets at the flood-impacted showground -- $20,000.
Woodenbong Progress Association, purchase of two resilience shipping containers for use during times of natural disaster, including bushfires -- $18,590.
Kunghur Rural Fire Brigade, zero-turn mower to maintain two-acre block for brigade facility and training area in bushfire-prone area -- $7,800.
Eden Creek Public Recreation & Public Hall Reserve Land Manager, essential repairs to maintain historic hall -- $5,000.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
