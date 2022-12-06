Know your risk: think about the area you're in and the types of disasters that could affect you;

Plan now for what you will do: talk with your family and plan for what you will do if a disaster affects your area or where you plan to holiday this summer;

Get your home ready: prepare your home by doing general home maintenance and checking your insurance coverage;

Be aware: find out how to prepare, what to do if there is a disaster in your area or where you intend to holiday this summer and connect with emergency services or keep on top of local news reports to stay informed; and