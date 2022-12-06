RESIDENTS across the state are being urged to prepare for severe weather with an increased grass fire risk this season, following a horror year of flooding.
Member of the Legislative Council, Aileen MacDonald, said despite the persistent heavy rainfall there is an increased risk of grassfires.
READ MORE:
"The wet weather has caused widespread vegetation growth which means we're going into summer facing the most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade," Mrs MacDonald said.
"All it takes is a few days of hot, dry and windy conditions for grass fires to spark so it's important that households and landholders prepare now and have a plan in place for what to do if an emergency takes hold.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, Steph Cooke, said in addition to fire danger the summer months also bring a heightened risk of severe storms.
"We are enduring a third consecutive La Nina which has led to widespread severe storms and flooding, and unfortunately we could see more of this before the end of summer," Ms Cooke said.
"As we have seen repeatedly this year an emergency can strike at any moment which is why we need to remain vigilant of the risks of severe weather."
Mrs MacDonald said that following simple safety advice could be the difference between staying safe and catastrophe.
"Whether you're spending the summer holiday season at home or travelling, I urge everyone to follow the key safety tips of preparing a bush fire survival plan, not driving through floodwaters, swimming between the flags and making sure your home is fire-safe," Mrs MacDonald said.
Everyone is being urged to follow these steps:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.