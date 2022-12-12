Tenterfield Physical Culture Club's competition season 2022 has been completed, and it has been a very successful year.
At the two Interclubs held at Everton and Sunnybank, Brisbane in August our members took out many places. Our preschoolers, Lyla and Macey, participated in the combined preschool display. In the five-year-old age group, Lacey Skinner placed fourth and second, and Louise Schofield placed fifth. Evie Kelly was awarded two first places in the six-year-old age group. Third place in the seven-year-old group was given to Kristy Brierley. Oshyn Arscott represented the club in the eight-year-old section, and performed beautifully. Mia Kelly and Lexi Kelly took to the floor in the nine-year-olds', with Lexi placing fourth. In the 11-year-old group Adelaide Gutmanis placed fourth and second, and Claire Vasta danced well in the 12-year-olds. Our senior girls also did us proud, with Audrey Kelly placing second and third in the 13-year-olds', and Amelia Robertson competing in the 14-year-olds'. Lara Condrick placed a strong third and second in the 14-year-olds'.
Our ladies also competed. In the Open Sections Jessica Bulmer, Emma Mear, Kelly Battistuzzi and Penny Robertson gave strong performances, and Kerryn Gutmanis placed fourth and third. Amy Taualii placed third in the Intermediate Section. Jayne Butler first place, Steph Skinner fourth place, Kelly Mason and Bethany Gutmanis competed in the beginner/novice sections. Emily Mason is our first year senior, and Hana Robertson our second year senior.
Junior Zones were held in October. five years: Lacey second and Louise finalist; six years: Evie first Zone Champion; seven Years: Kristy finalist; nine Years: Lexi and Mia both finalists; 11 Years: Adelaide first Zone Champion; 12 Years: Claire finalist; 14 Years: Jayda Hill fifth and Lara first and overall Zone Champion.
Senior and Ladies Zones were also held in October. Beginners: Jayne and Kelly both semi-finalists; Intermediate: Amy semi-finalist; Opens: Emma, Penny and Lee Sisson all semi-finalists, and Kerryn 6th place National Representative.
Evie, Adelaide, Jayda, and Lara represented Tenterfield Physie at the National Finals at Quay Centre, Olympic Park, Sydney in November. Stunning performances from all our girls, with Lara competing in the semi-finals, making her top 40 in Australia. Our two senior girls, Hana and Emily, competed against approximately 130 competitors for the opportunity to perform at Opera House Finals later in the year; both beautiful performances. Kerryn performed the same weekend in the National Masters' Championships, against approximately 110 women in the Open over 50s Section. Kerryn gave a stunning performance. It what an amazing day to watch so many women in age groups of up to 70 years take the floor and perform syllabus at this national level.
Tenterfield Physie Associates, Stacey Josefski and Erin Crotty, competed in and were selected to perform at the Sydney Opera House in November. This is always the Big Night in the Physie Season where the elite dancers of BJP Physie come together in an evening of competition and entertainment. Stacey danced with all her heart and thrilled the audience in the 25-26-27-year-old section. Erin placed second in the19-20-year-old group which enabled her to compete one more time that night on the Opera House stage in Grand Champion. A fitting end to a very successful and award-filled season 2022.
