Tenterfield Star

Tenterfield physie club wraps up their season

Updated December 13 2022 - 11:23am, first published 9:25am
Kerryn Gutmanis, Jayda Hill, Evie Kelly, Lara Condrick and Adelaide Gutmanis. Pictures supplied.

Tenterfield Physical Culture Club's competition season 2022 has been completed, and it has been a very successful year.

