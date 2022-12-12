At the two Interclubs held at Everton and Sunnybank, Brisbane in August our members took out many places. Our preschoolers, Lyla and Macey, participated in the combined preschool display. In the five-year-old age group, Lacey Skinner placed fourth and second, and Louise Schofield placed fifth. Evie Kelly was awarded two first places in the six-year-old age group. Third place in the seven-year-old group was given to Kristy Brierley. Oshyn Arscott represented the club in the eight-year-old section, and performed beautifully. Mia Kelly and Lexi Kelly took to the floor in the nine-year-olds', with Lexi placing fourth. In the 11-year-old group Adelaide Gutmanis placed fourth and second, and Claire Vasta danced well in the 12-year-olds. Our senior girls also did us proud, with Audrey Kelly placing second and third in the 13-year-olds', and Amelia Robertson competing in the 14-year-olds'. Lara Condrick placed a strong third and second in the 14-year-olds'.