A GROWING community group with a passion for aviation will soon learn the fate of its local airstrip at Tenterfield.
It is on the agenda at the Tenterfield Shire Council meeting on Wednesday.
Council put the airstrip up for tender in October as it looked to potentially sell the asset to a suitable party.
Rob Evans is president of the newly-formed Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome and a pilot for Angel Flight, who wish to keep the airstrip in community hands.
He said the Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome group did not put a tender in to take over the airstrip, but was keen to see if any had been made.
"I don't know how many tenders they received and we have to respect that process and let it play out," Mr Evans said.
"We didn't put a tender in because we wanted to advocate that the airport remain in community control.
"We're hoping they (council) look at the long-term security of the facility and we're ready to give them another option of what we've come up with.
"We've done a lot of work in making a framework/business plan and it could end up being a win-win for our members and the council," he said.
Part of the requirement for a successful tender was the aerodrome needed an experienced aviation group with enough funds to maintain the facility.
Some of the goals the Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome have been working towards include having a group of more than 150 paying members.
They want to build hangars and hangar houses and install web cams at the airport to assist pilots with decision-making in flight.
Their plan also includes having a range of external advisors covering all aspects of airport and aircraft operations.
Mr Evans and the group have also unearthed a lot of information about the history of Tenterfield aerodrome and its connections with Sir Charles Kingsford Smith.
There are plans to reinaugurate the Tenterfield Aero Club and celebrate 90th anniversaries of Sir Charles Kingsford Smith's visits in 1933 and 1934 - when he opened the aerodrome and participated in an aerial pageant.
"We've made it a priority before the next bushfire season to get some repairs done to the runway surface," Mr Evans said.
"Some of the other stuff is a bit more longer-term, but there is interest from about six people in building some hangars."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
