More than $4 million from the state government will help build Australia's largest year-round mountain bike destination in Tenterfield.
Angry Bull Mountain Bike Trails project, will feature almost 180 kilometres of purpose-built trails, once complete, all linked back to the Tenterfield CBD as a hub with the trails open all year round.
State politician Scott Barrett visited Tenterfield on Wednesday morning to announce the NSW Government would contribute $4.1 million for the tourism project.
READ MORE:
That wil see work begin on stage one of the project, which will complete 116km of trails surrounding Tenterfield.
When the Tenterfield Star spoke to Angry Bull Limited director Joseph Smith on Wednesday, he wanted to highlight the social enterprise aspect of their plan.
"Our core purpose is job creation for disadvantaged and disengaged kids," Mr Smith said.
"We'll be working with BackTrack, NSW TAFE. That's going to be the benefit here and doing it off the back of mountain biking and adventure tourism."
He predicted the influx of tourists would also see an increase in businesses opening in Tenterfield.
"Interestingly enough we spoke to a cafe owner today, who is new to town from down the north coast, who said their thinking about opening a second shop. We told her about the (funding) and then she said 'Well now I'm really thinking about it'.
"I said 'how many people do you need to open a shop' and she said three people. So there's three jobs right there.
"We did forecast 25 new employment opportunities through the business activaion; I think it will be far greater than that's the benefit to the community.
"And on top of that we're going to have some of Australia's best mountain bike trails. Tenterfield's blessed with a natural environment that is perfect for this," he said.
The project team is now looking forward to early next year, when community consultation will begin in February to ensure their targets align with community expectations.
Consultation will be followed by detailed designs and permit approvals.
"That will happen until the middle of the year, and we hope to start construction in the Spring of '23."
Mr Smith said they had already started talking to world-class trail builders to develop the trails. Stage one of mountain biking trails is planned to be complete by early 2025.
Mr Barrett, a Nationals Upper House Member, said the project will place Tenterfield and the wider region on the map as a nationally significant mountain bike destination.
"The beautiful and unique northern high-country region is already a tourist attraction in its own right and these trails will be a great addition to attract even more visitors," he said.
"These are the kind of attractions that encourage people to stay in our regions longer. They stay in local accommodation, eat out in our restaurants and cafes, and spend their money in local shops, creating more local jobs."
The funding came from the state government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
