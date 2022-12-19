Way we used to communicate during the years of rail

As Christmas nears, we use various means of communication to send greetings to family and friends near and far away.
Modern technology has allowed us to communicate instantly, but such was not the case when our museum was a working railway station in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Australia was an early user of telegraph technology in the middle of the 19th Century even with our vast empty spaces. From 1858 onwards, the capital cities were slowly linked and by 1872 we were linked to the world.
The NSW Government began construction of the telegraph line between Sydney and Liverpool which was opened in 1857. The line was extended to Albury and later to Melbourne linking the two capital cities.
The Morse code system of telegraphy, named after its inventor Samuel Morse, was adopted by most countries of the world. The NSW Government Railways used the Morse code ink writer for many years to communicate between stations. Almost an exact copy of the Postmaster General's straight key, these were made in the Railways Eveleigh Workshop, Sydney.
Each communication was sent along a telegraph wire using a series of dots and dashes. The sender would send the message by tapping a key with short taps (dots) and longer taps (dashes) which the recipient at the other end of the telegraph line would hear as a buzz sound.
The NSW Railways telegraphic code library consisted of 404 four-letter codes. This eliminated the need to transmit 3703 normal words in a sentence. One code message in the telegraphic lexicon was RYZY which when a number and location was included replaced 90 other words.
A great relief to those operators transmitting between stations.
As the years progressed communications between stations improved, but not without a few hiccups.
On the 10th of January 1939, as reported in The Sydney Morning Herald, a severe thunderstorm caused the telegraphic wiring system to be fused and a fire broke out in the ceiling of the station.
Quick action by the fire brigade stopped the fire from spreading.
Our ticket office and porter and lamp room have a large display of communication systems used during the working life of the railway in Tenterfield.
The volunteers at the Tenterfield Railway Museum would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and we look forward to seeing you in 2023.
