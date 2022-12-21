COUNCIL will retain ownership of the Tenterfield airstrip after a confidential vote against selling it to potential buyers.
The vote went behind closed doors at its final meeting of the year. After the meeting councillors confirmed to the Tenterfield Star that the two tenders had not supplied sufficient information.
Part of the requirement for a successful tender was the aerodrome needed an experienced aviation group with enough funds to maintain the site.
"Council accepted the recommendation from office that the tenders were non-compliant," mayor Bronwyn Petrie said.
"It will be business as usual in regards to the airstrip and we've seen how much members of the community value the space.
"We'll continue to communicate with people in the community any proposals will be considered in due course."
The Friends of the Tenterfield Aerodrome group are now in the box seat to take its proposal to council in hopes of ensuring the long-term future of the airstrip.
The group did not apply in the tender process and only recently formed to keep the aerodrome in community hands.
"The aerodrome hasn't sold and it leaves options open for the future," Friends of the Tenterfield Aerodrome president Rob Evans said.
"They said of the two tenders received, they were non-compliant, so nothing changes."
The Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome already has more than 150 paying members and are optimistic about the future of the airstrip.
"We look forward in the New Year to talking to council to see what we can do to come up with a solution for the community as a whole," Mr Evans said.
"At least the pressure is off and we're not going to lose the airport suddenly or without having a chance to work a bit more with council.
"We look forward to those discussions and seeing where it all goes."
The airstrip is currently used for general aviation, medical treatment and assistance for Angel Flights, fertiliser spreading and light aircraft training.
Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie said council always intended for it to remain an airstrip when it opened for tender in October.
"If it doesn't sell, council will have to look at the fee structure and who's using it," she said.
"The focus for council is that it continue as an airstrip.
"It has potential to be improved, but that's not something council can afford to do."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
