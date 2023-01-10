AFTER almost 30 years operating military missions around the world, Alex Rubin has switched his focus to a crisis closer to home.
READ MORE:
He has spent 27 years in the military and was an intelligence officer for tasks including reconstruction operations in Afghanistan and peace-keeping missions in the Solomon Islands and East Timor.
He's also undertaken assignments in Lebanon and Israel and was part of a UN mission to Syria as well as a major role in extracting 12 young boys and their assistant coach from a flooded Thai cave in 2018.
However, the Lismore floods proved to be the tipping point for him to enter the political arena.
"When I told my wife that I wanted to give up my secure job, take a pay cut to go into politics, then take $100,000 of our savings to throw at an election, she was more than a little concerned," Mr Rubin said.
"I explained to her that it was a move made by frustration and with a decade of flood recovery work ahead, its something I can do with my skill set, I want to be part of the solution.
"I've jumped out of the plane without a parachute because I want things to change and I believe I can do a better job."
"The floods were what tipped me over the edge, more so the post-flood recovery when things weren't getting done.
"We've wasted the time we've had and I don't want to be disrespectful to any of the other representatives, but I think Lismore deserves better."
He is running his campaign based on building for a better future around flood mitigation, water security and fixing roads.
He has spent the early part of his campaign door knocking on about 2400 homes, most around Lismore where they talk about the floods with each resident.
"The main concern people are facing at the moment is the roads and how that's affecting their day-to-day lives," Mr Rubin said.
"There is still a lot of anger and confusion out there (after the floods).
"I'm a realist and someone who wants practical solutions, when your talking to people on the street they don't want policies and committees, they want something tangible that is going to support them.
"Coming from my background, I'd like to see a masterplan, the vision and the proposed outcome of what we're working towards.
"Lismore is in this spiral of every time there is a flood it gets knocked down another layer and we're heading for trouble unless we build a pathway out of it.
Mr Rubin hopes to accelerate the road reclassification program which has state government take back council roads.
He is passionate about engineered solutions with flood mitigation and supporting the Dunoon Dam.
"In the military there is less bureaucracy and more action," he said.
"One of my disappointments is we're now 11 months after the flood and I can't see any sort of mitigation work that's been done.
"There is so many things we could have done but we're waiting on a CSIRO study.
"I'm the only candidate in this election that is pro-dam and I want to see Dunoon Dam built to provide greater water security.
"I've always lived by the adage that leaders eat last, it's putting people before yourself and I'd like to see politics change from the ground up."
In Tenterfield his major focus is on staff shortages in regional health services and the roads.
He supports the splitting of the Hunter New England Health District as well as projects on the highway.
"The coalition has invested a lot of money into health, they've built the bricks and mortar, we have the equipment and facilities but what we don't have is the staff," he said.
"There is no quick fix, you can't import an entire health workforce, we have to invest in our own and incentivise people to work in regional areas.
"The Bruxner Highway that connects Tenterfield down the coast needs an upgrade and we need to look at the railway, too," he said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.