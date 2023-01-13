Two-year delay for Tenterfield bypass

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has received confirmation from the Australian Government that two projects relating to the New England Highway - Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass - planning and construction - remain on track.
However, the project will now be completed two years later than planned.
Ms Saffin said she requested an update from Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King.
"Minister King's office confirmed that the Australian Government in July 2017 committed $10 million for the planning phase," Ms Saffin said.
"Transport for NSW started this work in January 2018 and it is still underway with additional studies, including an up-to-date traffic study.
"I've stressed the need for Transport for NSW and its consultants to properly consult Tenterfield's business community and local residents."
Ms Saffin said the minister's office also confirmed that the construction project was announced at the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) 2021-22 with the Australian Government committing $96 million and the NSW Government $24 million, for a total cost of $120 million.
"Construction start was scheduled for late last year (2022), and construction end, for late 2024," Ms Saffin was told. "However, a new construction start date will depend on finalising the planning project, contributing to the 2022-23 October Budget decision to defer this project for two years".
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said the council would seeking a briefing on the plan for the bypass, so they can inspect the designs for the finished project.
"We are working on a bypass strategy with local businesses and the community," Cr Petrie said.
"We are also seeking a meeting with Transport NSW about the design and exactly what is planned for the entrances (to Tenterfield) to ensure it's attractive and encourages light vehicles to continue."
The road through Tenterfield will still be called the New England Highway.
