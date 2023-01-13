Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Two-year delay for Tenterfield bypass

By Newsroom
Updated January 13 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-year delay for Tenterfield bypass

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has received confirmation from the Australian Government that two projects relating to the New England Highway - Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass - planning and construction - remain on track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.