What causes hair to become brittle & what can you do about it?

Hair can become brittle for a variety of reasons, including environmental factors, heat styling, and certain medical conditions. It is important to identify the cause of brittle hair in order to effectively treat and prevent it. Here is a closer look at the causes of brittle hair and what you can do to prevent and repair it.
One common cause of brittle hair is exposure to environmental factors such as sun, wind, and cold weather. These elements can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and brittleness. To protect your hair from these elements, you can use a hat or scarf to cover your hair when you are outside and use a leave-in conditioner or oil to help seal in moisture.
Heat styling, such as blow drying, flat ironing, and curling, can also cause brittle hair. The heat from these tools can cause the hair cuticles to lift, leading to dryness and damage. To minimise the impact of heat styling on your hair, you can use a heat protectant spray before styling, and try to air dry your hair as much as possible.
You should also try to use the lowest heat setting possible on your styling tools and avoid using them too frequently. Sometimes the cause of brittle hair is over-processing or excessive styling. If you use a lot of hair products or frequently style your hair, it can lead to a build-up of product and heat damage, which can cause your hair to become brittle and weak. To prevent this, try to use a clarifying shampoo. These shampoos are effective at reducing build-up.
Certain medical conditions, such as anaemia, hypothyroidism, and malnutrition, can also cause brittle hair. If you suspect that a medical condition may be causing your brittle hair, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.
Another factor that can contribute to brittle hair is a lack of proper nutrition. Hair is made up of protein, so it is important to get enough protein in your diet to support healthy hair growth. In addition to protein, your hair also needs vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and vitamins A and C, to stay healthy.
If you are not getting enough of these nutrients, it can lead to brittle hair. To ensure you are getting enough nutrients for healthy hair, try to eat a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, and protein sources.
Overall, there are several factors that can cause hair to become brittle, including environmental factors, heat styling, and certain medical conditions. To prevent and repair brittle hair, you can use a deep conditioning treatment, avoid using hot water and harsh chemicals, brush your hair gently, and trim your hair regularly. By taking these steps, you can help restore the strength and moisture of your hair and prevent further damage.
In conclusion, it is important to identify the cause of brittle hair in order to effectively treat and prevent it. By taking care of your hair and addressing any underlying issues, you can help restore the strength and moisture of your hair and prevent further damage.