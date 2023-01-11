What causes hair to become brittle & what can you do about it?

It is important to identify the cause of brittle hair in order to effectively treat and prevent it. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Hair can become brittle for a variety of reasons, including environmental factors, heat styling, and certain medical conditions. It is important to identify the cause of brittle hair in order to effectively treat and prevent it. Here is a closer look at the causes of brittle hair and what you can do to prevent and repair it.

Environmental factors

One common cause of brittle hair is exposure to environmental factors such as sun, wind, and cold weather. These elements can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and brittleness. To protect your hair from these elements, you can use a hat or scarf to cover your hair when you are outside and use a leave-in conditioner or oil to help seal in moisture.

Heat styling

Heat styling, such as blow drying, flat ironing, and curling, can also cause brittle hair. The heat from these tools can cause the hair cuticles to lift, leading to dryness and damage. To minimise the impact of heat styling on your hair, you can use a heat protectant spray before styling, and try to air dry your hair as much as possible.



You should also try to use the lowest heat setting possible on your styling tools and avoid using them too frequently. Sometimes the cause of brittle hair is over-processing or excessive styling. If you use a lot of hair products or frequently style your hair, it can lead to a build-up of product and heat damage, which can cause your hair to become brittle and weak. To prevent this, try to use a clarifying shampoo such as Care Clarify by Keune hair products. These shampoos are effective at reducing build-up.

Medical conditions

Certain medical conditions, such as anaemia, hypothyroidism, and malnutrition, can also cause brittle hair. If you suspect that a medical condition may be causing your brittle hair, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Nutrition

Another factor that can contribute to brittle hair is a lack of proper nutrition. Hair is made up of protein, so it is important to get enough protein in your diet to support healthy hair growth. In addition to protein, your hair also needs vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and vitamins A and C, to stay healthy.



If you are not getting enough of these nutrients, it can lead to brittle hair. To ensure you are getting enough nutrients for healthy hair, try to eat a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, and protein sources.

Preventing and repairing brittle hair

There are several steps you can take to prevent and repair brittle hair:

Use a deep conditioning treatment: To help repair and moisturise brittle hair, you can use a deep conditioning treatment once or twice a week. Look for treatments that contain ingredients like keratin, proteins, and fatty acids, which can help strengthen and nourish the hair. Avoid using hot water: Hot water can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and brittleness. Instead, try using lukewarm water when washing your hair, and rinse with cold water to seal the cuticles and add shine. Avoid using harsh chemicals: Harsh chemicals, such as those found in some hair dyes and styling products, can also cause brittle hair. Opt for natural, sulphate-free products whenever possible, and avoid overusing styling products that contain alcohol. Brush your hair gently: Brushing your hair too aggressively or with a brush that has stiff bristles can cause damage and breakage. Use a wide-tooth comb or a brush with soft bristles to gently detangle your hair, starting at the ends and working your way up to the roots. Trim your hair regularly: Regularly trimming your hair can help remove split ends and prevent further damage. Aim to trim your hair every 6-8 weeks, or more frequently if you have damaged or brittle hair.

Overall, there are several factors that can cause hair to become brittle, including environmental factors, heat styling, and certain medical conditions. To prevent and repair brittle hair, you can use a deep conditioning treatment, avoid using hot water and harsh chemicals, brush your hair gently, and trim your hair regularly. By taking these steps, you can help restore the strength and moisture of your hair and prevent further damage.