With three years including a washout, COVID cancellations, and races run under restrictions, 2023 promises to be a big year for the Deepwater Cup Races. With the six race program, including the coveted Deepwater Cup set to be held on January 21, Deepwater Race Club President, Doug Stevenson, said everything was on track for a great day.
"It's shaping up very well and we are on target for a full event this year," he said. "The weather has been good and we've graded the track a Good 4 at the moment."
2022 saw some solid fields, with trainer Mitch Faulkner taking out the Deepwater Cup with Courtney Bellamy on board One of the Kind. Doug said that the races this year will once again be well supported with the meeting offering $77,000 in prize money.
"We're expecting plenty of nominations for the day and given there is plenty of racing happening around the region, including the Glenn Innes races a fortnight from Deepwater's, we think quite a few will be backing up," he said. "Our prize money has increased from last year which is fantastic and it is good to see Racing NSW increasing prize money across the state to help people involved on all levels."
While the Deepwater Cup is the main race of the day, Doug said that the Ellen and Noel Sullivan, Maiden Plate is also one to keep an eye on. "The Maiden Plate is a great race and usually offers up a few horses and jockeys that can go on and do well," he said. "Of course all the races will be strongly contested and we would like to thank all of our sponsors, especially Deepwater Brewing, for making the day possible."
The Deepwater Cup Races will be held on Saturday, January 21. Gates open at 10am, with the first race set to jump at 1.30pm. The last races will run at approximately 5pm and will be followed by the Fashions on the Field competition and live music from Fugarwie.
Full bar and bookmaking facilities will be available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, and there will be an ATM available at the racecourse.
While there will be plenty of action on the track at this year's Deepwater Cup Races, there is some great entertainment off it as well.
The Fashions on the Field competition is always a crowd favourite and will see many fashionistas try to take out their individual categories which include Most Stylish Couple, Contemporary Racewear (ladies), Most Elegant Lady, Most Stylish Gent, and Junior Race Goer.
Deepwater Race Club President, Doug Stevenson, said that with $4000 in prizes on offer, it is sure to be a tight contest. "It's always great seeing people get dressed up and enjoy the day out at the races," he said. "Local state member, Adam Marshall, will once again be judging the competition and we are expecting a good turnout."
After the Fashions on the Field winds up, well-known local rock band Fugarwie will be on hand to get the crowd up and dancing into the evening.
Throughout the day, visitors to the races will be well taken care of with plenty of food and refreshments available. Think hot chips, barbecues, fairy floss, pies and sausage rolls, woodfired pizza, baristas and more, while Deepwater Brewery will be on hand to provide some of their freshest, tastiest beers.
Legendary race caller, Greg Kachel, will once again be on track to call the races, and Doug said that it is always great to hear his voice echoing across the racecourse.
"Greg does a wonderful job and has been calling races for the past 20 odd years," he said. "He is one of the guys who is very hands on, gets the crowd on their feet, and has always been involved with sport, so it's great to have him on board."