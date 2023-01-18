Plenty on offer, both on and off the track Advertising Feature

At the 2022 races, Courtney Bellamy won Race 3 on board Ima Powerball, one of her three wins on the day where she also took out the Deepwater Cup. Picture by Bradley Photographers

While there will be plenty of action on the track at this year's Deepwater Cup Races, there is some great entertainment off it as well.



The Fashions on the Field competition is always a crowd favourite and will see many fashionistas try to take out their individual categories which include Most Stylish Couple, Contemporary Racewear (ladies), Most Elegant Lady, Most Stylish Gent, and Junior Race Goer.

The Deepwater Races are always a highlight on the local social and sporting calendar, drawing a strong crowd. Picture by Andrew Messenger

Deepwater Race Club President, Doug Stevenson, said that with $4000 in prizes on offer, it is sure to be a tight contest. "It's always great seeing people get dressed up and enjoy the day out at the races," he said. "Local state member, Adam Marshall, will once again be judging the competition and we are expecting a good turnout."



After the Fashions on the Field winds up, well-known local rock band Fugarwie will be on hand to get the crowd up and dancing into the evening.

Deepwater's finest brew was on tap at the Deepwater Races with owner Marshall hard at work. Picture by Andrew Messenger

Throughout the day, visitors to the races will be well taken care of with plenty of food and refreshments available. Think hot chips, barbecues, fairy floss, pies and sausage rolls, woodfired pizza, baristas and more, while Deepwater Brewery will be on hand to provide some of their freshest, tastiest beers.

Legendary race caller, Greg Kachel, will once again be on track to call the races, and Doug said that it is always great to hear his voice echoing across the racecourse.

