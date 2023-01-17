Tenterfield Star
Floods

Up to $200 million will be made available each year under the Disaster Ready Fund

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:00pm, first published January 17 2023 - 4:30pm
A NEW federal government Disaster Ready Fund will provide up to $1billion over the next five years in an attempt to combat floods.

