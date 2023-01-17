A NEW federal government Disaster Ready Fund will provide up to $1billion over the next five years in an attempt to combat floods.
The fund has been described as an investment in disaster mitigation infrastructure and systemic disaster risk reduction projects, to address any, or multiple, natural hazards including extreme weather events and geological hazards.
It will better equip residents in the Northern Tablelands during bushfires, drought, floods and other natural disasters.
Each financial year, up to $200 million will be made available to states and territories.
It will replace the Emergency Response Fund, which will terminate this year on June 30.
MP Janelle Saffin said she hopes the NSW Government, through the NSW Reconstruction Authority as its nominated lead agency, will identify key projects to better prepare the Northern Tablelands for future disasters.
Saffin has spent the past 11 months pushing for more support for Northern Rivers residents after the Lismore floods.
"The NSW Reconstruction Authority, the establishment of which I strongly argued for since the February and March 2022 floods, will work with local councils and communities to identify suitable proposals," Ms Saffin says.
"The Disaster Ready Fund (DRF) Round One 2023-24 opened on Tuesday 10 January 2023 with Australian states and territories eligible to apply for a $200-million funding pool. Successful projects are to start from 2023-24."
Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt and Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers were in Lismore last week to get an update on recovery and reconstruction efforts.
While they made no further specific funding announcements for the region, they foreshadowed further spending in the May budget to support recovery and mitigation projects.
Projects under the Disaster Ready Fund can target a broad range of natural hazards, and can include:
(Stream 1) Infrastructure projects, such as
(Stream 2) Systemic risk projects, such as
Applications for the first round close at 5pm on March 6.
Frequently asked questions, guidelines and a fact sheet can be located at Disaster Ready Fund - Round One | National Emergency Management Agency (nema.gov.au)
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
