LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin is showing no signs of slowing down as she gears up for the NSW state election.
Ms Saffin has been at the forefront of flood recovery efforts and a driving force in the rebuild.
READ MORE:
"When I got elected (2019) Tenterfield was coming off bushfires, there were more bushfires, then we went into drought and floods," she said.
"I've shown leadership during that time, I work with all levels of government to make sure I get the best I can for the community and I'll continue to do that."
Ms Saffin was the first Labor member for the seat in almost 50 years, when she was elected in 2019, and the first female member for the electorate.
Her recent efforts helped establish an $800-million Resilient Homes Fund and a Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation in the aftermath of the Lismore floods.
"There is a lot more to do, but I'm really motivated to keep going," Ms Saffin said.
"The people have inspired me and we've advocated for grants and support that we've never had before."
Ms Saffin said her focus on Tenterfield revolves around better health services at the hospital, strengthening the local TAFE campus and building on tourism throughout the region.
"When I came into the role I inherited a lot of legacy issues and the hospital was clearly one of them," she said.
"There are more good things to happen there and it will be better for what the community needs.
"It's a historic town and tourism is a great strength.
"We have an opportunity to reimagine and reset, I'm very optimistic about a bright future for the region."
Ms Saffin will run against Nationals candidate Alex Rubin, who grew up in Tenterfield.
He comes into politics after almost 30 years in the military while Adam Guise is running for the Greens.
Guise is a Lismore City Councillor and climate change activist.
"I stand by my record of achievements and really strong advocacy for the community," Ms Saffin said.
"That doesn't change no matter who's in government.
"I've worked with the premier Dominic Perrottet more than I thought we would have, but that's been for the benefit of the community.
"I don't care who has an idea, if it's a good one I'll back it.
"And we can always come back to it if it doesn't happen straight away.
"I'll keep that strong advocacy moving forward and I've got a track record of getting things done.
"I've got a lot left in the tank, too."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.