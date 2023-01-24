Tenterfield Star
The jockey's journey is just beginning

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:27pm, first published January 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Rising NSW apprentice Chelsea Hillier bagged her first career treble in front of a home crowd in Deepwater and it will definitely be a highlight she'll remember for life.

