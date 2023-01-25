Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Eat Street Tenterfield to hold four events from February to May 2023

By Newsroom
January 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eat Street was held in Tenterfield in the grounds of the Old Tenterfield Church in 2020. Picture by Melinda Campbell

Thanks to some recent funding secured by the Tenterfield Shire Council via the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Grant, Eat Street Tenterfield will return next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.