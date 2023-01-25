Thanks to some recent funding secured by the Tenterfield Shire Council via the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Grant, Eat Street Tenterfield will return next week.
Eat Street Tenterfield is all about a night out for the community and tourists to enjoy some live music, street food, firepits, open bar, entertainment and provide a social gathering for all that attend.
The event organisers have confirmed four events over the next few months to be held at Manners & Co at 148 Manners St with two of the events to tie in with key weekends in Tenterfield including the Gravel N Granite Mountain Bike Event and Autumn Festival over the Easter Long Weekend.
The Gravel N Granite Mountain Bike Weekend event is on March 3, while the Autumn Festival weekend is on April 7. The fourth event is on Saturday, May 6.
The first event, on Friday, February 3, will have Tim Stokes, local Byron Bay artists who will be playing live from 5pm until 9pm plus different food stalls including The Mad Platter & Co (providing Sushi & Platters), The Ugly Dumpling (Pork & Veggie Dumplings), Bad Manners (Coffee, Donuts, Chips, Milkshakes, Spider Drinks), Ada's Kitchen selling Gourmet Hamburgers & Hotdogs, and some amazing Wine from Balancing Heart Vineyard who is the Official Vineyard & Wine of Eat Street & Gin courtesy of Glengowrie Distillery/The Gin Van from Glen Innes.
Arrajay Downs small animal farm will also be there with their Scottish Highlander called Maple and some small animals to entertain the kids..
Event organisers are keen to ensure this funding will enable the event to build momentum and ensure the commercial viability of Eat Street Tenterfield to make this a monthly thing for the town.
It is more evident than ever that when events are on in town, this gives a huge benefit to hospitality businesses and the towns overall economy hence if people know there is a monthly Eat Street on in town, they can plan around this and ensure they book it into their social diaries.
