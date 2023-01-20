Tenterfield Star
Homicide squad and detectives comb Tenterfield Police Station for clues after 48-year-old man dies following police shooting

Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:39pm, first published January 20 2023 - 4:30pm
The Tenterfield Police Station remained cordoned off as a crime scene on Friday afternoon as investigations continue into Thursday night's deadly shooting. Picture supplied

POLICE can't say how many shots were fired, or how many officers were involved in a deadly shooting out the front of Tenterfield Police Station, that saw one man fatally injured.

