The community and organisers of Stapo Day honoured at Tenterfield Shire Council Australia Day awards

Mitchell Craig
Mitchell Craig
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:19pm, first published January 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Carmel Cook JP (Electoral Office Lismore), citizenship awardees William Sibal and Vina Sibal, mayor Bronwyn Petrie, Young Sportsperson of the Year Toby Rolph, Kristen Sharpe from Community Event of the Year winner Stapo Day, Young Citizen of the Year Bridie Makejev and Citizen of the Year Belinda Fields. Picture supplied

STAPO Day was named Community Event of the Year at the Tenterfield Shire Council Australia Day awards.

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

