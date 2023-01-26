STAPO Day was named Community Event of the Year at the Tenterfield Shire Council Australia Day awards.
It was one of the four major awards announced at the ceremony.
Stapo Day was held in June as a fundraiser for a rugby player seriously injured during a game earlier in the season.
The event raised about $130,000 in support of Nathan Stapleton, and his wife Kate McDonald, after the former NRL player suffered a life changing injury in April.
Stapleton was playing rugby union for Boorowa and was caught in a ruck.
It resulted in an injury to his spinal cord and he became a paraplegic.
The former Cronulla Sharks player grew up in Deepwater while his wife was raised in Tenterfield.
In conjunction with the Tenterfield Tigers junior and senior rugby league clubs and their home fixtures, Kristen Lovett organised a fundraiser with an auction, raffles and food and beverage proceeds going towards supporting the young family.
"Community means so much, particularly in rural areas, but when something like this goes on, it shows the strength of community and how much people really rally and come together to support those that need it," Lovett said.
In other awards, Belinda Fields was named Citizen of the Year.
Belinda found her calling in a nursing career spanning 25 years in Sydney hospitals followed by 6 years teaching English overseas.
On her return to Australia she became involved in church organisations and community initiatives including disaster relief while nursing her ill father on the coast.
She found herself in need of care and healing from severe Rheumatoid Arthritis which left her crippled and in severe pain.
Not to be defeated, Belinda fought to walk again and despite her own suffering, was always focused on the needs of others.
When she moved to Drake 10 years ago she joined almost every charity in the Village.
She was the co-founder of t the Drake Women's Shed, raising funds for the Drake School of Arts and Progress Associations, Community Hall functions, 17 Market stalls and Government Information stalls, and advocating for the local elderly.
Belinda's passion for the Drake community which had suffered from the bushfires, floods then COVID-19 lockdowns moved her to create the Drake Unlocked Xmas in July 2022 community event to rebuild the mental well-being of individuals and reconnect the community.
Often working from her armchair due to her own health issues, Belinda tirelessly made phone calls and worked on the computer to bring together the people of Drake Village in organising, coordinating and executing this most successful event. Belinda dedicated it to the children of Drake, her catch cry being "it's for the kids".
Meanwhile, Bridie Makejev was named Young Citizen of the Year.
Last year, she wrote an essay which was chosen among the top 30 in the state as part of the Year 10 Civics and Citizenship National Pilot Program.
The essay topic was 'Australia has a strong and resilient democracy.'
Bridie's participation in the Show Society and her wide range of sports involvement sees her connected with many members of our community.
A gifted equestrian, she is a member of the Pony Club and competes in equestrian events plus rodeos across the region.
She is a qualified touch football referee in both Seniors and Juniors.
Toby Rolph was the Sports Person of the Year.
He competed in the the North West team at the State PSSA Athletics Championships and is also a talented cricketer.
Highlights during Year 6 in 2022 for Toby were receiving his school's Senior Boys Sports Champion award and receiving Tenterfield Junior Cricket's "Junior cricketer of the Year" award plus trophies for highest batting and bowling averages.
He competed in the State Cricket Championships in Dubbo.
A knee injury resulted in weekly physiotherapy over several months.
Unable to run or jump he still managed to represent Northern New England in discus, shotput and selected swimming events at the State Athletics Championships in Sydney.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
