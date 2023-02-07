The two day 145th Annual Agricultural Tenterfield Show was a huge weekend for the local show committee. Preparations for each show take approximately a full year.
Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning (Australia Day) art, crafts, photographs, woodwork, cooking, produce and jams and chutney competitors filled the Reid Pavilion displays ready for judging on Thursday afternoon.
Amazing handmade quilts adorned the walls and the floriculture stewards prepared their section ready to accept flowers the next morning.
The show committee was lucky to have the CWA ladies helping to prepare tempting lunches and fruit salad for our judges, stewards and committee members right throughout the weekend.
The 2023 year was our first two-day show in a couple of years, meaning volunteer numbers needed to double from previous years - manning gates, assisting stewards, cooking in the BBQ shed and much, much more.
Show Society President Peter Petty said it was great to see so many helpers from Rotary, The Salvation Army, The Gravel & Granite Bike Crew, Tenterfield Junior Rugby League all manning the gates and the Tenterfield Senior Rugby League committee and helpers once again looking after the licensing and service of drinks at the bar.
Mr Petty also mentioned the great team of helpers that worked hard in the BBQ Shed right throughout the show providing great refreshments throughout the show.
On Friday morning a few storms rolled around our show, but these storms didn't seem to affect the cattle dogs or their handlers who enjoyed a great day of competition.
The show jumping was back on in the bottom ring and other challenge events were underway in the main ring.
The New England sheep show was a credit to the dedicated team who put so much effort into the planning and running of this event being billed the largest ever for the New England.
The Prime Cattle section of the show was another fiercely competitive section of the show. Once the rain was finished the weather was humid and sticky, meaning our resident stilt walker and all-round circus performer could start entertainer our patrons.
Arrajay Downs had a magnificent display of farm animals on display for the children to visit along with a snake and dinosaur display.
Galahs Magazine owner, and local Pecan Farmer and mother, Annabelle Hickson officially opened the show on Friday evening, with the presentation of the junior showgirls and cowboys.
The opening was followed by a new event for our show with 'a local shoot out' and campdraft and finally an amazing firework display.
Jase Lansky rocked the Tenterfield Tavern supported bar until late.
Saturday was an early start on the grounds with stud cattle competitors up and preparing their entries from about 4:30am and there were also a lot of stock horses and competitors warming up in the main ring at 5:00am.
A hot, sticky and humid day - but as they say the show went on.
The chainsaws fired up for a very competitive day of competition and the farrier display was also popular with show goers. Saturday also saw many of our younger horse riders competing in the bush ponies, jumping, all riding events, the NRA Rodeo, the Motor Cycle Barrel Race was well contested too.
A record 184 competitors lined up ready to compete at the NRA Rodeo events on Saturday afternoon and The Country Mud Band rocked the showgrounds until about midnight.
As with all good events, committee members and volunteers were back on the grounds early Sunday morning cleaning up their sections, taking sponsors signs down, paying out prize money and, believe it or not, discussing what they could do better for the 2024 show which will be held on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27.
Mr Petty reiterated that our committee was lucky to have the support of so many local businesses who get behind the Tenterfield Show each year sponsoring all of the events.
This sponsorship helps our committee to run all of the events, hire the grounds, pay for all the entertainment, buy the 1000 or so ribbons that are given out to competitors, pay the cleaning staff and much much more.
