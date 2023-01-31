Tenterfield Star
Veterans cricketers play in Tenterfield

By Barry Everingham
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:20pm, first published January 31 2023 - 1:45pm
This past week saw two veterans cricket squads of Over 60s players converge on Tenterfield to play some social challenge matches.

