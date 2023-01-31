This past week saw two veterans cricket squads of Over 60s players converge on Tenterfield to play some social challenge matches.
The Sunshine Coast Vets, supplemented with some mates from other regions, played against players from a range of Northern NSW regional clubs.
The Queensland guys play their Vets cricket during the Winter and were keen for some summer action.
Sunshine Coast Organiser Ross Madsen, and NSW counterpart, Baz Everingham, secured the support of the Tenterfield District Cricket Association through Dave Druery and Matt Paton, who in turn marshalled other locals to produce an out of season wicket at the magnificent Shirley Park and the scene was set.
With the support of staff at the Tenterfield Bowling Club, the players had a wonderful two days of cricket, added to with a range of social opportunities, including a dinner for participants and better halves at the club.
Head of the kitchen Scotty, and his staff did a magnificent job looking after lunches and the dinner was great.
The cricket was, as is usual for some veterans' matches, a range of very good quality senior play with some "village" moments as well. All played in the best of spirit and mirth, which is the culture of veterans' cricket.
The results weren't really relevant as it was simply an opportunity for vets cricketers to get together in another part of our cricketing journey and promote cricket in the area at the same time.
An exciting addition for many of the Northern NSW guys playing, was having ex-Tenterfield players and well known Country exponents back in the day, in John Dean and Neil Johnson, in the NNSW team and playing on their old deck.
Both have been mates of Everingham for around 40 years and local team mates or opponents of various team members from Armidale and Tamworth. They were proud to be again playing on their old deck and catching up with local legends like Brian Curry and Bill Hutchinson, who were just two of a number of locals who enjoyed the chance to see some cricket on the magnificent Shirley Park.
The actual results went the Northern NSW Invitational side's way with two wins in the two 25 overs matches played on Monday, whilst the Tuesday 45 over a side match went to the wire with the winning runs to NNSW coming in the last over and a win by one wicket - Sunshine Invitation 9-157 just outdone by NNSWW with 9-158.
Interestingly, Tenterfield was actually the venue for the first ever NSW vs Queensland veterans' cricket interactions some years ago and that event has now grown to be an annual event known as The Cooper Finlay Cup, with teams selected from 50s, 55s, 60s, 65s and 70s.
Women's Vets is also on the agenda and the age groups are surging in numbers and events across the state and the whole country.
A number of the participants who played in the matches at Tenterfield this week have represented at state level in vets and will be doing so again very soon.
The first ever Inter State 65s is being held in the Port Macquarie area in a week's time, involving four days of play which will stretch the bodies for sure.
In addition, at the end of March, Toowoomba are hosting teams for the next battle for the Cooper Finlay Cup - the trophy which is played for since that inaugural match back when it all started in Tenterfield.
The players in this recent match had the best of time and were so thrilled with the facilities, the local hospitality and the cricket played that they wish to make it an annual event.
Any locals interested in playing Vets' Cricket, from 50s to above and beyond are welcome to make contact with NSW Vets Chairman, Baz Everingham, on bepirate10@hotmail.com.
Thank you Tenterfield.
It was a magnificent couple of days in your wonderful town.
With the excellent work of David and Matt, as well as all who contributed to the ground prep, the canteen workers and the support of general community members, organisers are expecting a raft of new nominations to come next year - for it is sure to happen.
