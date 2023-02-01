The Tenterfield Show was held over two days on Friday and Saturday.
It was the 145th year the annual event has been held and up to 5000 people came through the turnstiles and enjoyed everything from sideshow alley, ring events, pavillion displays, and even a snake and dinosaur handler.
Show jumping returned to the show after a three-year break.
Annabel Hickson from Galah Press officially opened the show on Friday and awards were presented to Teen Showgirl winner Resandi Wijesekara, Mini Showgirl Sanuki Wijesekara and Tiny Tots Showgirl Scarlett Charlton.
The Tiny Tot Stockman winner was Jayden Baguley and Mini Stockman Beejay Holley.
