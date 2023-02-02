HUNTER Catholics have awoken to a new bishop at the helm after an overnight announcement from Pope Francis in Rome.
Serving Bishop of Armidale Michael Kennedy has been appointed the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, stepping into the role following the death of Bishop Bill Wright in November 2021.
Bishop Wright had previously submitted his resignation to the Vatican in September that year due to lung cancer. His role was filled by Vicar General Reverend Andrew Doohan in the interim.
The Pope made the announcement of his successor about 10pm Australian time on Thursday.
"I willingly and heartily accept this new appointment, knowing that like all new endeavours, it will hold both joys and challenges" Bishop Kennedy said.
"To be the chief pastor leading a diocese in worship, teaching, evangelisation, and governance is an awesome privilege and responsibility.'
"I am now looking forward to meeting and getting to know the priests and the people of the Diocese of Maitland- Newcastle."
Born in Wagga Wagga, Bishop Kennedy taught for several years at Albury's Xavier Catholic College before undertaking seminary studies at Vianney College.
In 1994, he attained a Licentiate in Sacred Theology and Diploma in Mariology in Rome.
Ordained in 1999, he has been Bishop of Armidale since 2011. He was also served in a variety of education roles and as director of vocations.
A date for his installation in the Hunter - including an oath of office, profession of faith and taking of possession - has not yet been set.
Diocesan administrator Father Greg Barker will stay on in that position in the interim.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
