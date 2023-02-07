Are ratepayers asking the wrong question?

Ratepayers can easily find out how much their individual rates will increase over the next two years by accessing 'Calculate your proposed rate rise' on the council's website. The increase in rates for a house near the centre of town will be about $5per week in the first year and $12 per week in the second year. For a small property on the edge of town the increase will be less than $4 per week in the first year and less than $10 per week in the second year.

