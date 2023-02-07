Are ratepayers asking the wrong question?

If any ratepayer in the Tenterfield shire were asked if they wanted to pay more in council rates than they currently do they would most likely answer "no", just as they would rather not pay more for fuel or electricity.
However the current proposal for a major increase in rates in the near future has prompted a backlash which is based on misconceptions about the actual cost to individuals and the alternatives if no such rise is implemented.
Ratepayers can easily find out how much their individual rates will increase over the next two years by accessing 'Calculate your proposed rate rise' on the council's website. The increase in rates for a house near the centre of town will be about $5per week in the first year and $12 per week in the second year. For a small property on the edge of town the increase will be less than $4 per week in the first year and less than $10 per week in the second year.
Our own rural grazing property of 121 hectares will see increases of $10 per week in the first year and then $24 per week in the second. Larger rural properties will see larger increases due to the higher value of their land, but the recent major increase in the value of cattle, sheep and goats should in many cases help cover the cost of the proposed increase in rates.
Pensioners are eligible for reductions in their rates, and concessions are also available for those experiencing financial hardship. Over the past few years rate rises have been minimal and Tenterfield still has a much lower rating level than similar councils in the area, although our service charges are high due to the relatively low number of users and the higher costs of providing the services.
Council has voted to minimise rate rises due to ongoing natural hardships such as floods, bush fires, drought and Covid, which have put extra strain on the local economy, but now with the recent major rises in fuel, power, and other costs any savings which council has been able to make have been cancelled out by unavoidable increases in expenditure. How can we expect our council to go on paying these higher costs without passing on some of the increases to those who benefit from the services provided?
The council's financial situation could be improved by reducing expenditure, by selling assets or by raising income from rates. Residents object to a reduction in services, for example over 70% of expenditure goes on the repairs of the 1,700 kilometres of roads in the shire, most of which are unsealed, but we all want better maintenance of our shire roads, which are a key component of our rural community.
The sale of assets is broadly opposed e.g. the Tenterfield airstrip and the Visitors Information Centre, so we cannot expect a financial rescue by selling off property which is of importance to the community
It is claimed that economies can be made in council's administration costs, but currently over twenty vacancies have arisen in the staff payroll which have not been refilled, and other staff are paid from grant funds. Several employees are now multi-tasking, and it must be demoralising for staff to feel their efforts are not appreciated by some residents. Services have been reduced such as opening hours of council amenities, but staff salaries cannot be reduced as they are fixed by legislation,
The question which should be asked of shire ratepayers is not "do you approve of the proposed rate rises" but "which would you prefer, amalgamation of our shire with a neighbouring shire, the appointment of a government administrator to manage the shire, or an increase in the rates you currently pay?"
There is little doubt that most residents would not want to become an outpost of Kyogle Council or Glen Innes Severn shire, and that the appointment of a government administrator would mean the loss of any local control of our shire and its management, so we should all assess the actual costs of remaining solvent as a shire and support the policy which maintains our shire's viability.
