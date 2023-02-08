Last Friday, almost 750 people attended the first of four Eat Street Tenterfield events.
Organiser Kerri Hampton said the Arrajay Downs Small Animal Farm was hugely popular with the kids she said Tim Stokes, the musician from Byron Bay was amazing and his choice of songs was very fitting for the evening.
With two food vendors cancelling the week of the event, the pressure was on food ques and supply, but Kerri said additional vendors have already been locked in for the next event to assist.
The next event is on Friday, March 3 - the Gravel N Granite Weekend, again at Manners & Co at 148 Manners Street.
Local musician Mitch from The Potting Shed will be playing live on the next Eat Street.
Eat Street Tenterfield is all about a night out for the community and tourists to enjoy some live music, street food, firepits, open bar, entertainment and provide a social gathering for all that attend.
