Audrey Hyland received certificates from New England MP Barnaby Joyce in December acknowleding the military service of her father and grandfather.
Signed by the Prime Minister and Minister for Veterans Affairs, as well as the New England MP, the two certificates replace ones that were originally awarded almost three decades ago.
Audrey's grandfather, William Edward Hyland, was in North Africa Transport Division from 1939 onwards during the war.
Her father, Neville Kennedy Hyland, was in the British Commonwealth Occupational Forces (BCOF) from 1946 to 1952 as a Signalman in Kure Hiroshima and continued through to the Korean War.
Audrey said the certificates were originally presented in A3 size, by then Prime Minister Paul Keating, 27 years ago.
"Unfortunately my goods and contents were stored in Ballina and sadly became severely affected by moisture and mould (and) had to be replaced," she said.
Mr Joyce made the presentation of the new certificates at Tenterfield Golf Club in December.
