Tenterfield Star
IPART opens submissions for residents in 13 councils across NSW

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:43am, first published 7:30am
Tenterfield among 13 councils to request rate rises

Tenterfield local Jan Evans is urging people to send submissions to IPART following the council's 104.5 per cent land rate rise request.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

