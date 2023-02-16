Tenterfield among 13 councils to request rate rises

Tenterfield local Jan Evans is urging people to send submissions to IPART following the council's 104.5 per cent land rate rise request.
Tenterfield Shire Council has requested an 86 per cent land rate rise, also known as a Special Rate Variation SRV, over two years.
Public submissions to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal IPART opened on Monday and are expected to close March 3, giving residents in Tenterfield, Walcha, Armidale, Liverpool Plains and nine other councils across NSW about three weeks to dispute proposed rate rises.
IPART is expected to make a decision on the various councils' rate rise requests in May this year, with some council increases likely to begin as soon as the start of the 2023 financial year.
The council has held community meetings since announcing last year it would seek the rate increase.
About 150 residents attended the first public meeting hosted by council, which went for more than three hours, in early September.
Ms Evans said if the rate rise in Tenterfield goes ahead, then she would have to cut back on other essentials.
"I'm a single pensioner and we're the people that are going to be hit the most," Ms Evans said.
"I'll have to either cancel my health insurance, which I don't want to have to do because I'm 75 and I really need it, or else I'll have to cut it somewhere.
"But I run a very tight budget as it is."
The situation is similar in Armidale, with the council there requesting a 50 per cent land rate rise over three years, but local Don Carruthers said a more reasonable rate rise would be 38 per cent.
Mr Carruthers is a member of the Armidale Regional Ratepayers' Association ARRA and the team has composed a 14-page document ready for submission to IPART.
"We're fighting for the general ratepayers in the whole region," Mr Carruthers said while also acknowledging the Armidale Regional Council's three community consultations in Armidale, Guyra and Wollomombi last year made the rate rise far too complex for most to understand.
"I'd say about 30 per cent of people in the region know about the SRV, the other 70 don't care or aren't worried about it," Mr Carruthers said.
"But when it hits them then they'll know what's going on because we found in our meetings, surveys and reports that a lot of people don't know what the SRV is all about."
Other councils to request a rate rise in the New England region include Walcha Council at 57.74 per cent over three years, and Liverpool Plains Shire Council has requested an 18.1 per cent rise over one year.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.