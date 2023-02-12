Tenterfield Star
'Actual truth' of Coalition net-zero 2050 pledge: Barnaby Joyce

By William Davis
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:43am, first published February 13 2023 - 10:40am
'Actual truth' of Liberal and National Party Coalition net-zero pledge. Barnaby Joyce at Remington Hotel in Orange NSW. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The National Party never intended to work towards the net-zero commitment it signed onto last election, despite accepting huge funding commitments in return for public endorsement.

