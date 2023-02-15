Tenterfield Star
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Former NRL player Nathan Stapleton has left hospital

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan and Kate Stapleton and their sons Harry and Angus will soon call Young their home. Photo supplied.

Nathan Stapleton and his family are looking forward to coming to their new home in Young at the end of February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.