A NEW comedy will shine a light on the housing crisis while bringing a social commentary to the big screen.
Sydney-based production studio The Story Mill will feature its award-winning show at Armidale and Tenterfield next month.
Evicted! A Modern Romance, will be played at selected cinemas as part of its tour across regional New South Wales.
The film was independently financed and screened at the Sydney Film Festival in 2022, where it won the Audience Choice Award.
It also showed at CinefestOZ and the Brisbane International Film Festival.
The film follows four millennial housemates on the verge of eviction in a satirical look at today's housing and job market, offering a relatable and comedic perspective aimed at the younger generation
The cast and crew will travel to over 15 regional towns where they will be hosting Question and Answer screenings while documenting the journey on the road.
"It'll be like Priscilla Queen of the Desert, except instead of a drag show, it's a movie about the challenges of finding a home," producer Sophie Saville said.
Independent filmmaker Rowan Devereux and Saville will be available for a Q&A session after the screening.
The film is screening at Tenterfield Cinema on Friday March 17 from 6pm at Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts.
Contact Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts to find out more about this program via email soa@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au or phone 02 6736 6100.
It will also be featured at The Armidale Playhouse from 7pm on March 24.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=1016022&
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
