The 2022-23 cricket season has seen Tenterfield's youngest players have lots of fun and forge great friendships.
There has been a big improvement in skills in both our Blaster and junior cricketers.
Blasters and junior cricket for the 2022/23 season will finish with a presentation day on Friday, March 17.
The day will commence with fun games and activities at 4pm.
The presentation ceremony will follow at 5.30pm.
There will be a free sausage sizzle. Kids will receive a free goodie bag and poppers.
Tenterfield Junior Cricket looks forward to welcoming everyone back for the 2023-24 cricket season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.