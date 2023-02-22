A NEW Single Employer Model has been described as a step in the right direction to address staffing shortages at Tenterfield hospital.
The model will be rolled out across the Hunter New England Health District which allows junior doctors being employed up to four years across both state-run hospitals and private clinics.
Under the model, junior doctors are directly employed at local public hospitals, while still enjoying the flexibility to practice as a private GP in a local practice, under supervision, accessing the Medicare Benefits Schedule.
Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie said she had spoken to Hunter New England Health executive Susan Hayman to clarify how it will run locally.
"She said it will depend on a couple of factors including students interested in committing to the four years," Cr Petrie said.
"It's a great initiative and a step in the right direction."
"We're fortunate that we have private GP's but we need to get more of them into rural and regional areas," she said.
The Single Employer Model, SEM, as it is now known, was first successfully trialled in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in 2020.
The model is also being piloted in the Wagga Wagga Local Health District.
Last year, a unanimous vote by every mayor across New England called for a split in the Hunter New England Health District.
It was backed by a community petition which attracted more than 16,000 signatures before making its way to state parliament.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor opposed the split in a response in October in which said she would call on the government to accelerate the Murrumbidgee model.
The model aims to directly employ doctors in emergency departments in rural and regional district hospitals, with the capacity to provide in-hospital outpatient services, and to dramatically increase the number of employed nurses, according to appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios.
"At the moment the incentives haven't been there for them (doctors)" mayor Petrie said.
"They need housing and that's another issue, we still have staffing issues with nurse to patient ratios, too."
