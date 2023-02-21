Comment: Council costs to blame for rate increase

In response to Peter Robinson's comments (Letter to the editor, Tenterfield Star, February 9) Peter does have some correct opinions.
However, his argument falls over when we look at the facts in relation to Tenterfield Shire Council's (TSC) own submission to IPART asking for a special rates variation of 104.49 per cent.
In rural shires, the cost of council charges is more than just rates. Residents have to pay other council fees and charges as well, including water, sewer, waste and stormwater fees.
The waste and inefficiencies in TSC's operations is demonstrated by the exceptionally high fees and charges they levy when they are not restrained by a cap.
The total cost of Tenterfield Shire's residential rates, fees and charges is now higher than in 12 out of 15 OLG Group 10 Shires that quote comparative figures.
This combination of expenses is equal to 11 per cent of median personal income in Tenterfield LGA (ABS 2021 figures). If the 104.49 per cent SRV were to be granted, these expenses will rise to 14 per cent of median personal income.
TSC was granted a SRV starting in 2013 and running until 2018 - a cumulative increase of 53.07 per cent.
Seventy per cent of the funds was to be spent on capital improvements to roads and bridges. The schedule of expenditure for the capital improvement program extended to 2023-2024.
The council decided to defer spending some of the funding on bridges, resulting, by their own admission, in damage to bridges that would not have occurred had they complied with the IPART approved spending program.
Council states that the number of Full Time Employees (FTE) has reduced by seven (112 to 105) over two years. However, it is nowhere near where it should be. The facts are, in 2016 the number of FTE was 95 and 2022 the number of FTE was 105.
This is an increase in FTE of 10 per cent - during which time the shire population fell by seven per cent.
Council claims reduced salary costs over the last two years. This is refuted by council's own annual financial statements, which show an increase in Total Employee Costs Expensed from $8,751,000 in 2020 to $8,836,000 in 2022.
Over seven years, TSC salary costs went up by 36 per cent - 2016 salary costs were $6,521,000 and in 2022 were $8,836,000. And, over the same period, TSC contractor and consultancy costs went up by 1120 per cent - 2016 cost was $395,000 and 2022 costs were $4,818,000.
In this time, real wages in Australia grew by only 0.1 per cent.
The only purpose for the SRV that Ratepayers' Association can see is to fund the excessive growth in TSC Governance and Administration (G&A) spending that has occurred over the last seven years. Expenditure for 2016 G&A was $232,000, all other General Fund $17,914,000; and in 2021 G&A $5,875,000, all other General Fund $19,374,000. In that time, G&A spending has increased by 2432 per cent.
The only purpose for the SRV that Ratepayers' Association can see is to fund the excessive growth in TSC Governance and Administration spending.
All other General Fund spending has increased by eight per cent.
The 2015 IPART Report Assessment of Council for the Future proposals noted that, to achieve the operating performance benchmark rate, TSC proposed an additional SRV starting in 2018, on top of the 2014 SRV just approved. IPART noted that this "represents combined increases over 11 years of 99 per cent above the rate peg, which Ratepayers' Association consider unreasonable."
However, what the TSC is now proposing would take the combined increase over 11 years (2014-2025) to well in excess of 200 per cent above the rate peg - which surely must be considered by IPART to be even more unreasonable.
In answer to your question Peter, a government administrator would be admirable - thank you very much.
