Comment: Council costs to blame for rate increase

The only purpose for the SRV that Ratepayers' Association can see is to fund the excessive growth in TSC Governance and Administration (G&A) spending that has occurred over the last seven years. Expenditure for 2016 G&A was $232,000, all other General Fund $17,914,000; and in 2021 G&A $5,875,000, all other General Fund $19,374,000. In that time, G&A spending has increased by 2432 per cent.