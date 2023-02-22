While the NSW government has offered no assurance regional newspapers would receive guaranteed advertising spending, State Labor MP Janelle Saffin said she has always been a strong supporter of regional media outlets, in print and online.
ACM, the publisher of this masthead, launched the state-wide campaign last week asking both the Liberals Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns whether they would guarantee state government advertising spending in every regional paper across the state.
READ MORE:
They were also asked whether they would reverse the 2020 legislation change that saw regional councils no longer required to advertise public notices like development applications in their local newspapers.
Ms Saffin referred to ACM's questions about guaranteed government support to NSW Labor as they "required a state policy response."
However, she did acknowledge the important role that newspapers play in regional areas across the state.
"I regularly advertise in all local newspapers, including the Tenterfield Star and Lismore City News, because this helps me speak directly to many local people and has the great flow-on effect that ensures local stories and voices are told and heard, and supports jobs," Ms Saffin said. "This will continue if I am re-elected on 25 March."
"Previously, I've reached out to Nationals MPs in government in a bipartisan effort to find some form of government assistance to keep independent community newspapers viable into the future.
"I recall State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, who is retiring, using a Private Members Statement to call on the NSW Government to establish a grants program for regional newspapers. This is something that I supported."
Nationals candidate Alex Rubin said if he was elected he would sit down with local media outlets, including the Tenterfield Star, to establish a plan for advertising moving forward.
He said he was a big believer in freedom of the press and councils putting as much information as possible about plans and projects into print editions.
Across regional Victoria, where the government committed to advertising every week, weekly ads are putting messages about state government services in front of some of the country's most highly engaged media consumers - regional newspaper readers.
Those ads are, in turn, helping to pay the wages of local journalists, photographers and editors.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.