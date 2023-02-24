Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Floods

First lot of voluntary buybacks have been completed after devastating floods

By Mitchell Craig
February 24 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nationals Candidate Alex Rubin has welcomed the delivery timeline for voluntary home buyback offers being made to the flood affected communities of the Northern Rivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.