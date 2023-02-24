Nationals Candidate Alex Rubin has welcomed the delivery timeline for voluntary home buyback offers being made to the flood affected communities of the Northern Rivers.
Mr Rubin, who grew up in Tenterfield, is running in the state election against Labor MP Janelle Saffin in the Lismore electorate.
He said the $700 million program is one of the largest resilience responses of its kind in Australian history, and the announcement marks a key milestone in the recovery timeline for Northern Rivers communities.
"This program will allow flood-affected locals to weigh up their options, on their own terms, to support them through their personal recovery", he said.
"This is an individual decision for each homeowner, that allows them to choose what their future will be on their own terms."
Mr Rubin said that by mid-2023, all residents who have registered with the Resilient Homes Program will be contacted about their eligibility for the program across the region.
"Due to the size and scale of the disaster faced last year, it has taken the NRRC time to systematically evaluate the unprecedented level of damage, and they are advising that 250 buyback offers will be made to residents in the highest risk areas by the end of April", he said.
"With the anniversary of the floods fast approaching, I am glad we are now seeing real progress towards delivering recovery."
Mr Rubin spent 27 years in the military and played a major role in extracting 12 young boys and their assistant coach from a flooded Thai cave in 2018.
He said the devastating floods in Lismore last year proved to be the tipping point for him to enter the political arena.
To register for the program or for more information, visit: www.nsw.gov.au/resilienthomesprogram
