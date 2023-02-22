Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Angry Bull Trails meetings in Tenterfield progress mountain bike tourism plan

By Newsroom
February 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Angry Bull Trails team now includes former local tourism officer Caitlin Reid, who spoke at the business breakfast in early February. Picture supplied

Angry Bull Trails held three community information sessions in early February to provide project updates and build networks to ensure the success of the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.