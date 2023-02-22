Angry Bull Trails held three community information sessions in early February to provide project updates and build networks to ensure the success of the project.
They met with groups that work with traning and educating youth in one meeting, then addressed local business people at a breakfast meeting, before meeting with shire councillors.
The string of meetings follows an announcement late last year that the state government would provide more than $4 million to help build Australia's largest year-round mountain bike destination in Tenterfield.
The facility, once built by Angry Bull Trails, will feature almost 180 kilometres of purpose-built trails, all linked back to the Tenterfield CBD.
Work is due to start on stage one - to build 116km of trails - in Spring 2023.
In the meantime, the local meetings discussed how Angry Bull Trails will work together with local groups and businesses.
"These collectives are centered around social enterprise, business and riders, and will bring like-minded people and organisations together to ensure we're all working towards a common goal, and are boosting each other up," Project Director, Joseph Smith, said.
The aim of the Angry Bull Trails project is to generate long term, sustainable economic growth, simultaneously creating employment opportunities for young locals, he said.
Blending both social enterprise and commercial value to deliver the project, the strategic goals include developing a world class mountain biking destination, creating employment pathways for youth, as well as education and training programs.
It will also strive to promote inclusiveness and deliver infrastructure that caters for people of all abilities and attempt to transform the local economy.
At the first meeting Angry Bull Trails met with representatives who will make up the social enterprise collective - working together to ensure training and education programs are developed and youth are given training and employment opportunities.
Representatives from TAFE, BackTrack, Moombahlene, Make It, the Tenterfield Chamber, TSDC, Benevolent Society, Best Employment and Fire to Flourish met to discuss what this looks like and the best way forward.
A business breakfast was then held at Henry's On Rouse Restaurant to provide the 35 attendees and businesses an update on the project and to discuss ways for businesses to get involved and get bike ready, as well as options to either value-add or create new businesses to fill the gaps.
Further information on how to join the ABT Business Collective will be released shortly.
Angry Bull Trails also presented to the Tenterfield Shire councillor workshops - providing an update on the project, its goals, scope and timelines.
Consultation sessions will be held in April and May for the entire community.
Mr Smith and the Angry Bull Trails team was thrilled with the excitement and the positive response received from the community around these sessions.
"Particularly the social enterprise and business collectives," Mr Smith said.
"We're building something really special here, and it's going to leave a lasting legacy for Tenterfield's youth."
At these workshops, Angry Bull Trails presented new and improved branding, which will be officially launched at the upcoming Gravel N Granite and Eat Street Tenterfield events, along with a new range of merchandise.
Attendees also have the opportunity to go in the draw to win a TREK Checkpoint SL 6 AXS, valued at $5899. Raffle tickets are available online or at Gravel N Granite.
Funds raised through raffle tickets and merchandise sales will go directly into the operations of Angry Bull Trails and the development of the social enterprise, enabling economic development and job opportunities for Tenterfield's youth.
