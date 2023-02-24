The hierarchy of hair: Why you should avoid low-quality haircare

How do you know what is right for your hair? Even outside of knowing the exact right products and washing amounts, it can be so overwhelming walking into a hair care aisle and not knowing where to start.



This tends to lead people towards cheap, easy solutions that will work in the short term but may be causing some damage. Today, we're talking about the hierarchy of hair and why you should avoid low-quality haircare products. Let's dive in!

Why does hair hierarchy matter?

Your hair is an extension of your unique beauty and it's important to invest in the best possible care for it. The hierarchy of hair starts with the scalp, which is the foundation of healthy hair. The scalp is responsible for producing natural oils that keep your hair healthy and strong, so keeping your scalp in tip-top shape is crucial for promoting hair growth.

Our next priority is the hair shaft, which is part of your hair that you see above your scalp. The hair shaft is made up of three layers: the cuticle, cortex, and medulla. The cuticle is the outer layer that protects your hair from damage and helps maintain its shine.



The cortex is the middle layer and gives your hair its strength and structure. Finally, the medulla, which is the inner layer, may not be present in every hair type.

Last but definitely not least, we have the ends of the hair, which are the most vulnerable and susceptible to damage. That's why it's super important to give extra love and care to the ends of your hair and avoid harsh chemicals and heat treatments.

Why should you say goodbye to low-quality haircare?

Now, you may be wondering why you should steer clear of low-quality haircare products. Well, for starters, these products can be a real bummer for your hair! They often contain harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients that can strip your hair of its natural oils and nutrients. This can result in dryness, breakage, and split ends. No thank you!

Furthermore, many low-quality haircare products have ingredients that can be harmful to your health. Some low-quality haircare products contain harmful ingredients that can impact your health.



For example, sulphates can cause skin irritation and dryness and parabens are generally bad news for your health too. It's best to avoid these ingredients and opt for natural and organic products instead.

One of the best ways to ensure you are using the best hair care products is to choose premium brands. Their products are designed to nourish and protect your hair, and they are free from harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients.

Invest in quality haircare brands

So, if you want the best for your hair, it's time to invest in quality haircare brands. There are a ton of amazing options out there, just take a look around and you're sure to find one that's a great fit for you. Brands like Kevin Murphy are great options, as they use only natural and organic ingredients to provide the best care for your hair.



Their products are designed to nourish and protect your hair, and they are free from harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients. Plus, they're a cruelty-free brand and they do not test on animals. Score!

Avoiding low-quality haircare is important to keep in mind when it comes to your daily hair routine. Start with a healthy scalp, protect your hair shaft, and give extra love to your hair ends. While you may save money in the short-term on more budget and mainstream products, they are likely to cost you more in the long run, resulting in the need for more frequent haircuts and costly treatments to resolve issues brought on by things such as a dry scalp, stripped hair, and product build-up.



If you're just starting out with higher quality products, using a clarifying shampoo while switching over can really help to reduce that build-up that's collected from the cheaper stuff. Low-quality products can strip your hair of its natural oils and nutrients, causing dryness, breakage, and split ends.

Once you've gotten rid of the build-up, it's important to maintain your hair health by using a gentle shampoo that promotes a healthy scalp environment. Then, take care of your hair shaft by using products that are designed to protect your hair and maintain its shine.



Finally, give extra love to your hair ends by using a leave-in conditioner or serum. Don't forget that your hair is one of the first things that people will notice in a crowd and it's important to invest in the best possible care for it.

