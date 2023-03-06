Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News

Allen Crosthwaith candidate for Lismore electorate in NSW election hopes to revive Great Northern railway

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:10am, first published March 6 2023 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allen Crosthwaith will be an independent candidate for the seat of Lismore in the state election. Picture supplied

A SINGLE focus on the Great Northern Railway has driven a new candidate to run as an independent in the state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.