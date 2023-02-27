Tenterfield Star
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition Zone Four winners decided

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated March 1 2023 - 10:56am, first published February 27 2023 - 12:30pm
Kiara Charlton represented Tenterfield at the Zone 4 final of the NSW Young Women Competition, where an Australian equestrian representative that retrains race horses and a high school teacher who writes poetry were named the winners.

