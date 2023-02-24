Tenterfield Star
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Matt Keogh, Matt Thistlethwaite to march in Mardi Gras in historic first for Defence portfolio

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:38am, first published February 24 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England MP and opposition spokesperson for veterans' affairs Barnaby Joyce. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

New England MP Barnaby Joyce is "stuck in the past", according to his critics who have brushed off his concerns about marching in this weekend's Mardi Gras.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.