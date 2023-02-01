What does the future of public service look like for new government workers?

What is the best pathway to pursuing a career in governance and public policy? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

For new government workers, the future of public service looks bright. Politics is a career path that comes with many challenges, but it is also one that affords the individual considerable benefits.



Not least is the rewarding sensation associated with having a job that genuinely makes a difference in how the world operates.



Certainly, being able to actively influence and shape social and public policy is an important calling, and being able to pursue this can give the individual a great deal of job satisfaction. But what is the best pathway to pursuing a career in governance and public policy?

Certainly, a solid education plays a major role. As does good networking, and making the right connections with voices of authority in the field.



By making sound decisions along one's political career path, the socially-minded individual can effectively establish the groundwork for a fulfilling, satisfying, and admirable profession - one that makes a real difference to the world and its people.

Pathways to government roles: How do I get there?

One of the most important elements to being successful in pursuing a position in government is, of course, one's education. Indeed, being tertiary educated gives aspiring politicians a competitive edge.



Education influences an individual's ability to be able to think both critically and analytically, and teaches them how to develop, assess and evaluate new ideas and innovations. It also enables individuals to be able to communicate such ideas articulately - particularly in public forums.

For the individual aspiring to pursue a career path in politics, a Graduate Certificate in Public Policy could be an excellent choice. Importantly, this type of tertiary qualification provides students with the foundational knowledge and skills required to enter into the arena of governance.



It can also provide invaluable networking opportunities to ambitious graduates of the degree. Of course, networking opportunities can vary depending on the specific educational facility's real-world industry connections. However, the opportunities are most certainly there - especially for those students who are ambitious enough to pursue them.

To prepare the public policy student for a career in politics, coursework units within this field of study will usually involve subject areas including leadership and management skills, as well as evidence-based data analysis skills.



The course will usually also look at the theories behind policy evaluation and decision-making. Learning outcomes for these types of degrees tend to focus on how to effectively evaluate, assess and analyse data, as well as understanding the methodology and techniques involved with making the decisions that impact public policy.



Concerning career opportunities upon graduation, the possibilities are almost endless. Indeed, the career options at the fingertips of a politics graduate are both abundant, and varied. These pathways can include roles in policy-making and government relations, in policy research management or evaluation, or even, as policy and planning advisors. Not to mention, you could even become a politician!

Government roles: What career paths are available?

What is the best pathway to pursuing a career in governance and public policy? Picture Shutterstock

Politician and/or policy-maker

Perhaps the best-known government role is as a politician. This is, admittedly, quite a controversial career path, and it does not come without significant public scrutiny. Indeed, it takes a strong-willed individual who is secure in their resolve to step into the profession of politician.



Crucially, securing a position in politics can be especially challenging for women, who are often known to experience the 'glass ceiling' phenomenon in government.

It can also be said that women in politics are more highly scrutinised than their male counterparts. For instance, while Australia in particular is a relatively progressive nation, we have only ever had one female Prime Minister - Julia Gillard.



Sadly, Ms Gillard was subject to a great deal of criticism - particularly in the mainstream media - some may say, simply because she was a woman. Nonetheless, being a politician is a role that - while challenging - is also very rewarding.



Essentially, politicians are responsible for making the difficult and important public decisions that influence, shape, and impact the lives of every individual they govern.

Policy manager

A policy manager also plays a vital role in government. In politics, a policy manager is responsible for the strategic direction and planning of public policies. This means that they are responsible for overseeing, evaluating the success of, and developing public policies, and their execution and delivery in society.



It is important to note that the role of a senior policy manager in particular is considerably well-paid, offering a lucrative annual salary. In Australia for example, a senior policy manager can expect to earn up to or even more than AUD 120,000 per annum. This is quite a generous salary, especially when compared to other industry wages!



Admittedly, a large paycheck is one of the many benefits of pursuing a career in this field. However, it is not the only one.

Government relations

The role of a government relations official can be equated to being a public relations representative for the government. These types of roles usually involve speaking to the media at press conferences.



They may also involve communicating with other organisations and external stakeholders. An individual performing a government relations role may also be expected to craft, review and edit position papers, which are publications that outline the government's stance on a specific social issue, and how they plan to manage it.

--

A role in politics is not for the faint-hearted. That being said, it is an appealing career path for many socially-minded individuals. Far from being just an ego trip, being in a position of governmental power is a role that bears great responsibility.



As such, an individual who aspires to become a politician will generally come from a high moral standpoint. They will also - more often than not - have a specific social agenda, and opinions on issues they want to see changed in the future.

