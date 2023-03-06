Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Deepwater Art Show returns on March 31-April 4

Updated March 7 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Creatives of all kinds are descending on the village of Deepwater for the return of the town's art show from March 31-April 4, with workshops, artisan markets, live music, food and beverages, a massive raffle and a huge exhibition of art for sale, all raising funds for local charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.