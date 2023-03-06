Creatives of all kinds are descending on the village of Deepwater for the return of the town's art show from March 31-April 4, with workshops, artisan markets, live music, food and beverages, a massive raffle and a huge exhibition of art for sale, all raising funds for local charities.
"Deepwater's creative community is thrilled to be back," Catie Macansh, of the art show steering committee, said.
"Not only is the Deepwater Art Show an opportunity for local artists and artisans to showcase their work, it's also a way of raising much-needed funds for various charities and committees who rely on the greater New England region's support.
READ MORE:
"The Deepwater Royal Far West and Red Cross will benefit, and we direct funds to the school P&C committee plus other local groups who do not always receive funding from other sources," she said.
Featured artists at the 2023 exhibition are Ochre Lawson, Lauren Rogers, Monique Correy, Jane Henry, Clare Purser and Carolyn McCosker. With varied styles and approaches to their creations, savvy collectors have the opportunity to snap up works more often available in city and regional galleries.
An opening night extravaganza at the Deepwater School of Arts, on Friday, March 31, will kick off the long weekend of creativity featuring performances by acclaimed soprano Laura King and contemporary Assyrian dance-rock band Azadoota.
Special guest Annabelle Hickson, editor of Galah magazine, will open the show and guests will be treated to a range of gourmet delights while viewing the work of featured artists and a host of local creators.
A range of sponsored awards will be judged by Allison Bellinger of AK Bellinger Gallery, with the major art prize courtesy of Highlands Real Estate.
Art lovers are encouraged to seek out raffle tickets ahead of the event from Gawura Gallery and the Courtyard Cafe, Glen Innes, and Deepwater's Post Office and Foodworks.
Artisan high teas and a workshop series will take place from April 1-4, with live acoustic sets performed during lunchtime on Saturday and Sunday.
Artisans conducting workshops include Ngarrabul/Gamilaraay/Yuwaalaraay/Kooma woman Adèle Waabii Chapman-Burgess, who will lead a session on traditional basket weaving. Silversmith Richard Moon and milliner Jo Barr will also host sessions.
Deepwater's heritage School of Arts hall - including its new sensory garden - will be decked out with light displays on opening night, courtesy of Mr and Mrs Hill, who recently lit up Glen Innes town centre with the Walk of Light.
Attendees can head to www.deepwaterartshow.au for all information, ticket sales and workshop bookings. Sessions can also be purchased at The Makers Shed, Glen Innes.
