Six office upgrades to implement in 2023

From standing desks to coffee machines and snack bars - no modern office is complete without these perks. Picture Shutterstock.

Do you own or manage a business with physical premises in an office? It can be challenging work, with so much responsibility resting on your shoulders. The chances of success are there, with hard work, gumption and long days, but there is also the risk.



It can be worth it when you break through and begin generating insane profits. Yet so much of your success also rests on the shoulders of your employees who work in the office. That's why it makes sense to create a warm, welcoming, and inspirational place for them to work.



This article will discuss six office upgrades to implement in 2023, and there's no time to begin planning for them like the present. Read on to discover what they are and how you can make your office a premium workspace with your staff performing at their peak.

Invest in standing desks

By investing in professional office standing desks, you're investing in your staff's wellbeing. Did you know that sitting all day can increase the pressure on your spine and compress it? This can lead to stiffness, soreness and discomfort in your back, shoulders and neck.



If you've ever sat for an extended period, such as on an international flight or long train ride, you'll recall just how stiff and sore you were at the end of the journey.

A standing desk allows your people to stand for the whole day or alternate between sitting and standing. This reduces the pressure on their spines and will make them more comfortable and less sore when knock-off time rolls around. They will perform better because they feel less stiff and painful. It's a win/win situation for everyone.

A coffee machine

If you don't already have one in the office, a coffee machine is a perfect upgrade to invest in for next year. There are multiple reasons for this. To start with, people like to chat when getting a coffee in the morning. Socialising at work increases staff morale, and they perform better when they feel good about their jobs.



Better performing staff increases your bottom line, so you've got a vested interest in their morale. Furthermore, coffee is the world's most popular legal stimulant, and it will energise your staff and have them full of beans (coffee beans, to be precise).



They will channel this energy into efficiency and productivity at work, which is an obvious benefit to your business.

A snack bar

This is similar to the coffee machine in terms of increasing staff morale. Work consumes energy, and humans need calories to generate energy and power their brains.



Hungry workers are inefficient. While you don't have to provide a full lunch for your team, a snack bar with a range of healthy and treat snacks is an excellent way to show appreciation for your team and to keep them well-fed and performing well.



You can stock it with fresh fruit, nuts, juices, soft drinks, chocolate, and biscuits. As well as fending off hunger, you'll encourage staff to bond as they share a snack in the afternoon. Plus, it is a perk that will help you to recruit staff - who doesn't enjoy a snack?

Create brainstorming spaces

Staff who collaborate perform well. It's like that old saying goes, no one is an island. You're encouraging innovation and cross-pollination between departments by creating dedicated spaces for your teams to sit and collaborate.



A great idea here is to have a whiteboard wall or a surface that your staff can write and draw on that can be wiped down when it is time for the next brainstorming session.



Your teams will appreciate these dedicated spaces and hopefully generate innovative ideas that will benefit your business.

Virtual conference rooms

Do you have a hybrid workforce? Many firms find that to recruit and retain staff, they need to offer flexible working arrangements such as hybrid roles, where some of your team can work from home but collaborate online with their in-office colleagues.



If so, it's essential that you have the technology to support hybrid meetings. You need meeting rooms with video conferencing technology, such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom. This way, your home-based employees can simultaneously dial in and meet with those in the office. This is an essential office upgrade if you offer flexible working approaches.

Charging stations

Another excellent office upgrade is to install charging stations with USB ports so that staff can charge their phones and tablets in the office. These are relatively easy and cheap to install, so try to put some ports where your team will sit and use their devices.

