Saddlers Mountain Bike Club staged its second Gravel N Granite race on the weeekend.
Twelve months on from the inaugural event there were almost 800 entrants, a significant increase from the 550 who rode in the first race.
From 7am there was a staggered start, as riders set off.
READ MORE:
There were three distances, with some riders completing the 29km short course, others the 68km medium course, while the long course was over 105km.
The courses were not for the faint hearted, taking riders into the rugged granite countryside.
A youth event was included, with 13 riders aged between nine and 14 completing a three kilometre loop.
There were 13 locals who entered the event in either the short or medium course.
At the race's end, back at the showground, there were 30 winners across various categories.
Among the categories was one for adaptive riders, which catered for disabled riders who competed with hand-pedalled bicycles.
Joe Smith from the organising committee said they were thrilled with the community support, which included 60 volunteers on the day.
He said the event brought about 2000 visitors to Tenterfield and they estimated it had brought in about half a million dollars to the local economy.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.