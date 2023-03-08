Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tenterfield Gravel N Granite: Almost 800 riders tackle course

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
March 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saddlers Mountain Bike Club staged its second Gravel N Granite race on the weeekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, Northern Tablelands & North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.