Cast and crew members from The Boy From Oz, about to be staged in Toowoomba, made a visit to Tenterfield at the beginning of March.
The production, about the life of Tenterfield-born entertainer Peter Allen, is being directed by Perth performer Drew Anthony, who as a young dancer worked with the star.
Drew made an overnight visit to Tenterfield along with several cast members including Justin Tamblyn, a Toowoomba local who is playing the role of Peter, and Lucy Williamson, who plays Judy Garland.
While they had all visited Tenterfield before, Drew said it was a very different trip being in the middle of rehearsals telling the singer's life story.
"Since we got back the rehearsals have been very different, we have a deeper understanding of who he was and where he came from," he said.
While he has worked with the man, and is familiar with his story, Drew said there was one thing he learned while in Tenterfield.
"I discovered that for my entire life I have misunderstood one of the lines of Tenterfield Saddler," he said.
While in town Drew visited the cemetery to see the grave of Peter's grandfather, George Woolnough, who the song's title refers to, and during his walk he saw the street sign for Manners Street.
"I thought 'worked on Manners' (a line in the song) was a description of George as a person," he said.
Although he added he was certain the singer-songwriter intended it as a double-meaning when he wrote it.
In 1988 he got to work with Peter when they were both performing in the Bicentennial Royal Command Performance at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, in front of an audience which included Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Looking ahead to the performances in Toowoomba, Drew spoke highly of Justin Tamblyn, the Toowoomba local taking on the lead role, saying he could perform as Peter Allen anywhere in the world.
The Boy From Oz was written as a musical in the 1990s, following Allen's death in 1992.
It was first staged in Australia then later on Broadway in New York.
In 2021 Drew directed and choreographed a production of The Boy From Oz in Perth.
The show opens at the Empire Theatre on Friday, March 17. There are six performances over the two weekends. Shows start at 7.30pm on both Fridays and Saturdays, and then at 2pm on the two Sundays.
