STAGE one of the National Monument Project at Tenterfield is nearing completion across some of the major buildings in the CBD.
The multi-year project aims to revitalise the streetscape which transports locals and tourists back to the days of Federation.
Tenterfield National Monument Association chairman Greg Sauer said stage one should be completed by the end of the month.
"It hasn't happened overnight, but we're almost at completion," Mr Sauer said.
"I think the community can be very proud of what we hand over to the building owners in the next couple of weeks."
The project was established to reconstruct the frontage of the buildings, including verandahs, in a manner that resembles the original as closely as possible.
The eight central business district sites include the Federation Bakery on High Street, the post office, the National Buildings (housing Alford & Duff etc.), the Premier Boot Depot (Mitchell's Shoes), the Noted Cheap Store (Tenterfield Laundrette), Sing Sing & Co (now Tenterfield Homemakers), and the Lyric Picture Theatre.
The association is negotiating with building companies to complete the rest of The Tenterfield Star building while the bakery and premier buildings are almost finished.
"We've had painters at the premier store and it's all but finished," Mr Sauer said.
"The shopfront of the bakery has arrived and should be installed next week.
"The same builder from the premier store is doing the national building and he assured us he will meet the deadline."
The project had some delays due to bureaucracy and red tape.
However, Mr Sauer said everyone involved has done an outstanding job so far having overcome COVID-19 delays.
Interstate builders were not able to accept work while there was issues with materials during the height of the pandemic.
He also said most of the initial funding was part of a drought relief package three years ago.
"This is stage one of a very long plan," Mr Sauer said.
"The government funding deadline was to have a certain amount done by the end of March and we will meet that requirement.
"We don't know when we're going to get more funding.
"Because we were delayed, we were able to scope out more buildings than we had money for, we have existing DA's approved to keep going if we can get more grant money.
"The Lyric theatre only needs some painting out the front, so that won't be too hard to organise."
The group hopes stage two can begin later this year.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
