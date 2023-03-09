The ballot order for the upcoming state election has been decided, with the draw favourable to incumbent Janelle Saffin.
It has been tipped to be a close race between Labor's Saffin, the Nationals' Alex Rubin, and the Greens' Adam Guise, and with eight contenders, the position on the ballot paper could prove vital to the end result.
Matthew Bertalli from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party drew top spot, followed by Janelle Saffin from Labor, independent James McKenzie, independent Allen Crosthwaite, Vanessa Rosaryo from the Animal Justice Party, Ross Honniball from the Sustainable Australia Party, Adam Guise from the Greens, and Alex Rubin from the Nationals.
Ms Saffin said she wasn't getting caught up in the draw and was out talking with community groups about their issues when the draw took place.
"I'll leave it to the psephologists like Antony Green to worry about that," she said.
