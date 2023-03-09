A list of the names of the candidates in the order of receipt of nominations is used for the draw.

Consecutively numbered balls equal to the number of candidates are placed in a container large enough for all the balls to move freely when it is rotated.

The container is rotated by an AEC officer (usually the DRO) who then invites any other person present to rotate the container.

A person who has been blindfolded prior to the container being rotated then selects the balls one by one and passes them to another person who reads out each number. As the numbers are called, they are allocated to the candidates. That is, the first number called is written against the first candidate on the list.

The balls are then displayed to those present before being replaced in the container. Again, the container is rotated and any person present may rotate it.

The blindfolded person once again selects the balls one by one and passes them to another person who reads out the numbers. The numbers are placed in the second column on the list the order in which they are read out. Against each number is placed the name of the candidate who was allocated that number in the first draw.