In a three-way race for the seat of Lismore at the March 25 State election, it may be more important who gets more number twos on the ballot paper than number ones.
Labor incumbent Janelle Saffin holds the former safe Nationals seat by a nominal margin of around 2%.
But the Greens are expected to pick up votes after a redistribution of the electoral boundary brought in parts of Byron Shire.
There's little doubt the seat will come down to preferences.
Saffin faces a challenge from Nationals newcomer and former soldier, Alex Rubin, and Greens journeyman and Lismore councillor, Adam Guise.
The seat may depend on where Labor or the Greens finish after the distribution of first preferences.
But most of the major party candidates concede Lismore is a three-way race.
"Lismore is absolutely a seat to watch this election," Greens Candidate Adam Guise said.
"The Greens have a real chance of winning the seat. I nearly won it back in 2015.
"We come very close each year. It is a true three-horse race."
While Alex Rubin should poll well in and around his home district of Tenterfield, the newcomer has been clocking up the road miles to get better known in the rest of the electorate.
"This seat used to be a traditional Nationals seat and we have seen a large change in demographic, but I do believe at its core this is a conservative area," he said.
"This is going to be a three-horse race. It is probably going to be one of the most closely contested seats across the state and it will come down to the second preferences.
The issues impacting the seat of Lismore vary slightly depending on the geographical location voters live in.
Sitting MP Janelle Saffin rated the things people were most concerned about on the hustings.
The top five included: Housing, roads, health, education and the work of the Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation.
Ms Saffin also believes the election will be more of a two-horse raise.
"I say this with respect for the other candidates from the Shooters, Farmers and Fishers and Animal Justice. It takes some oomph to stand for public office," she said.
"I shall keep working, as I do each and every day, for the wraparound economic and environmental recovery plan to support our communities to build us back better than ever, to be prepared for future shocks."
Several of the candidates at the March state election attended a roundtable discussion last week in Goonellabah attended by the Local Community Services Association (LCSA), the NSW Council for Social Service (NCOSS) and Northern Rivers Gateway (NRG).
